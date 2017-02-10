Pension scheme for Sri Lankan migrant...

Pension scheme for Sri Lankan migrant workers to be implemented this year

Feb 11, Colombo:

Feb 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Employment Thalatha Athukorala says the pension program for migrant workers will be implemented this year. Participating in a mobile service program held in Polonnaruwa district recently, Minister Athukorala said the approval of President, Prime Minister and the Cabinet has already been given to implement the program and the necessary documents in this regard have been directed to the Legal Draftsman Department and the Treasury.

