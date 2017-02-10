Pension scheme for Sri Lankan migrant workers to be implemented this year
Feb 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Employment Thalatha Athukorala says the pension program for migrant workers will be implemented this year. Participating in a mobile service program held in Polonnaruwa district recently, Minister Athukorala said the approval of President, Prime Minister and the Cabinet has already been given to implement the program and the necessary documents in this regard have been directed to the Legal Draftsman Department and the Treasury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC