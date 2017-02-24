Nuwara Kade: Sri Lankan cuisine that ...

Nuwara Kade: Sri Lankan cuisine that take spice seriously

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

To mix or to match?: The Newara plate can be tailored to a variety of tastes, but this one features pickled beets, roasted coconut, green beans, cucumbers and curried mutton. Mix it all together, or savor its many parts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC