Nuwara Kade: Sri Lankan cuisine that take spice seriously
To mix or to match?: The Newara plate can be tailored to a variety of tastes, but this one features pickled beets, roasted coconut, green beans, cucumbers and curried mutton. Mix it all together, or savor its many parts.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
