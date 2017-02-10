Northern Province CM pledges to continue the struggle to win rights for Tamil people

Feb 10, Batticaloa: Although the Sri Lankan government promised that it will solve the problems of the Tamil people in 2016, it has not yet been achieved, the Northern Province Chief Minister CV Wigneswaran said. The Chief Minister made this statement at an "Eluga Thamil " rally held Friday in Batticaloa in the Eastern Province with the aim to win the rights of Tamil people.

