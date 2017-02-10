Northern Province CM pledges to continue the struggle to win rights for Tamil people
Feb 10, Batticaloa: Although the Sri Lankan government promised that it will solve the problems of the Tamil people in 2016, it has not yet been achieved, the Northern Province Chief Minister CV Wigneswaran said. The Chief Minister made this statement at an "Eluga Thamil " rally held Friday in Batticaloa in the Eastern Province with the aim to win the rights of Tamil people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC