New plea to Home Secretary to stop deportation of student at Welsh university

New Shadow Welsh Secretary Christina Rees has urged the UK Government not to deport an "exemplary" student studying in Wales who is just months from finishing her degree. Sri Lankan-born electrical engineering student Shiromini Satkunarajah, 20, has lived in the UK for eight years but was arrested on Tuesday and taken to a deportation centre.

Chicago, IL

