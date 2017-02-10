National Chamber Seminar on 'Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Japan' February 21
Feb 13, Colombo: The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka will hold a session on 'Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Japan' next week. The seminar will be held on Tuesday 21 February 2017 from 3.00 to 4.30 p.m. at the National Chamber Auditorium on D R Wijewardene Mawatha in Colombo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC