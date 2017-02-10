National Chamber Seminar on 'Bilatera...

National Chamber Seminar on 'Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Japan' February 21

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 13, Colombo: The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka will hold a session on 'Bilateral Trade between Sri Lanka and Japan' next week. The seminar will be held on Tuesday 21 February 2017 from 3.00 to 4.30 p.m. at the National Chamber Auditorium on D R Wijewardene Mawatha in Colombo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC