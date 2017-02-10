Mega irrigation project to provide wa...

Mega irrigation project to provide water to North Western Province to commence tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 12, Colombo: A mega irrigation project to provide water to Sri Lanka's North Western Province will commence tomorrow under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. Addressing an event in Kurunegala today, the President said the Wayamba peoples' cry for water will come to an end tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC