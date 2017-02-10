Malaysian Police arrest a Sri Lankan and an Indian in bludgeoning death of Sri Lankan man in Kedah
Feb 11, Sungai Petani: Malaysian Police have arrested a Sri Lankan national and an Indian national in connection with the death of another Sri Lankan man at an estate off Jalan Sidam Kiri near here on Thursday. The Police have detained the Sri Lankan and the Indian, aged 27 and 30, to facilitate investigations into the death of their Sri Lankan friend, Bernama news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC