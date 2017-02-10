Malaysian Police arrest a Sri Lankan ...

Malaysian Police arrest a Sri Lankan and an Indian in bludgeoning death of Sri Lankan man in Kedah

Feb 11, Sungai Petani: Malaysian Police have arrested a Sri Lankan national and an Indian national in connection with the death of another Sri Lankan man at an estate off Jalan Sidam Kiri near here on Thursday. The Police have detained the Sri Lankan and the Indian, aged 27 and 30, to facilitate investigations into the death of their Sri Lankan friend, Bernama news agency reported.

