Malaysia-Sri Lanka Relations Must Be Enhanced For Mutual Benefit

By Muhammad Ammar Shafiq Hamzah KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 -- The existing relations between Malaysia and Sri Lanka must be enhanced for the mutual benefit of the two countries, says Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Malaysia, A.J.M. Muzammil. He said relations between the two countries dating back to several centuries had been transformed into a multi-faceted, mutually rewarding partnership encompassing all fields of interest.

