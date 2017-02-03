Malaysia-Sri Lanka Relations Must Be Enhanced For Mutual Benefit
By Muhammad Ammar Shafiq Hamzah KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 -- The existing relations between Malaysia and Sri Lanka must be enhanced for the mutual benefit of the two countries, says Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Malaysia, A.J.M. Muzammil. He said relations between the two countries dating back to several centuries had been transformed into a multi-faceted, mutually rewarding partnership encompassing all fields of interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC