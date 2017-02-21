Lawyer Robert Tibbo has been helping the Sri Lankan asylum seekers. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Family of four and individual from Sri Lanka are worried about their safety given reputation of investigators for human rights abuses, lawmakers say Two local lawmakers are calling on the police to investigate claims that Sri Lankan police investigators were in Hong Kong looking for the asylum seekers from the country who sheltered American whistle-blower Edward Snowden in the city. "The families [one family of four and one individual] are very afraid of the Sri Lankan government, in particular the Sri Lankan Police Criminal Investigation Department and the military, as these bodies have been cited for their human rights abuses by the United Nations," a statement sent by pan-democrat legislators Charles Mok and James To Kun-sun read.

