Lanka Orix Leasing internationally recognized microfinance model ventures into Pakistan

Feb 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's second largest non-banking financial institution Lanka Orix Leasing Co Group has inked a historic joint venture with Pak Oman Microfinance Bank Limited to introduce LOLC's exceptional and globally accepted Microfinance model to the people of Pakistan. Having observed LOLC's uniquely effective microfinance business model and its success stories in Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Cambodia, Pak Oman Microfinance Bank Limited which is a joint venture between Pakistan and Oman, invited LOLC to take a majority stake in their Microfinance venture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.