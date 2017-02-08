Lanka needs more time to probe war crimes: Samaraweera4 min ago

Lanka needs more time to probe war cr...

Colombo, Feb 8 Sri Lanka needs more time to probe the alleged war crimes committed during the civil war, Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera has said, even as he asserted that the proposed mechanism to deliver justice to the victims would be homegrown and not a copy of the South African model. South Africa, which confronted its own apartheid-era crimes through such a body, had set up a The Truth and Reconciliation Commission which is a court-like restorative justice body assembled after the abolition of apartheid in 1994.

