Lanka is firm on delivering justice to civil war victims2 min ago

Colombo, Feb 28 Sri Lanka today said its resolve to deliver justice to the victims of the country's three-decade long civil war remains firm and the government is working towards making the reconciliation process with Tamils a success. "Our resolve to bring justice to the victims of human rights violations remains firm," Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera said in his address at the UN Human Rights Council's session in Geneva.

