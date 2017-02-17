Lanka civil society groups urges for immediate land release2 min ago

Colombo, Feb 17 A group of Sri Lankan civil society organisations today urged the government to release lands in the ethnic-Tamil dominated north which are still being held for military purposes. The groups also protested at Keppapilavu in the former northern battle zone of Puthukudyiruppu, which had been held for nearly two weeks by the Sri Lanka Airforce, and demanded immediate release of the land.

