Kiwis injured in Sri Lanka crash scrap wedding, head home for 'proper' medical treatment

A group of Kiwis badly hurt in a Sri Lankan road crash have scrapped their wedding trip and are heading back to New Zealand for "proper" medical treatment. A family of six New Zealanders were travelling through Sri Lanka on Monday when their vehicle hit another on the Colombo-Kandy Main Rd at Kalalpitiya, Nittambuwa.

