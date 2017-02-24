Key elements for a follow-up resoluti...

Key elements for a follow-up resolution on Sri Lanka

We write to seek your support in ensuring that the upcoming consideration of Sri Lanka's progress toward implementing its commitments under United Nations Human Rights Council resolution 30/1 accurately and substantively reflects the situation within the country. This includes both progress to date and the significant challenges remaining.

