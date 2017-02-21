Japan to provide five waste collection trucks to Galle MC for 'Clean and Green Galle'

Feb 23, Colombo: The Ambassador of Japan Kenichi Suganuma and the Municipal Commissioner of Galle Municipal Council Ranil Wickramasekara signed a grant contract worth US$ 103,487 , on 20th February 2017 at the Embassy of Japan in Colombo, aimed to upgrade solid waste management process of Galle by providing five Japanese waste collection trucks . The project will include not only the provision of five trucks but also training for the maintenance of such vehicles from Japan.

