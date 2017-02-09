Japan provides USD 34 million for improved facilities in Sri Lankan hospitals

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Feb. 10 : Japan has provided 3,935 million Japanese Yen through the Japan International Cooperation Agency , for the improvement of facilities and equipment to secondary hospitals in Sri Lanka, to improve the health system and strengthen the secondary level hospitals in the country. According to the Japanese Embassy in Colombo, under this project, four secondary hospitals, Theldeniya Base Hospital, Warakapola Base Hospital, Kaluvanchykudy Base Hospital, and Galgamuwa Base Hospital were refurbished, As a result, local people of the Eastern Province have gained access to quality health care services.

