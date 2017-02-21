Indonesian President invites Sri Lankan President for a state visit to Indonesia
Feb 23, Colombo: The President of Indonesia Joko Widodo has invited Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena to pay a state visit to his country immediately after latter's scheduled participation at the Indian Ocean Rim Association Summit meeting to be held in Jakarta. Indonesian President's special envoy, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs A M Fachir, delivered the letter of invitation to President Sirisena at the Presidential secretariat today .
