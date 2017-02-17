India to donate water bowsers and rice to Sri Lanka as immediate assistance for drought relief
Feb 21, Colombo: The government of India will donate eight water bowsers and 100 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka as immediate assistance for drought relief, India's Foreign Secretary Dr. S. Jaishankar who visited Sri Lanka from February 18-20, for bilateral discussions with Sri Lankan leaders has assured. During his visit, Dr. Jaishankar called on President Maithripala Sirisena, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
