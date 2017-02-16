India Foreign Secretary to visit Sri ...

India Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka Saturday

1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 16, Colombo: India's Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will visit Sri Lanka from February 18-20, the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup announced today. "The visit will continue the tradition of close exchanges with Sri Lanka that has gained momentum in the last two years," the Spokesperson said.

Title Updated Last By Comments
