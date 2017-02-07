India Education Fair 2017 shows Sri Lankan youth opportunities...
Feb 07, Colombo: "India Education Fair 2017" showcasing Sri Lankan youth the opportunities available for higher education in India opened today at Galadari Hotel in Colombo. The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya and High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the two-day Education Fair organized by SAPE Events & Media Pvt.
