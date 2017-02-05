Independence Day of Sri Lanka
The people of Sri Lanka celebrated Saturday their 69th Independence Day commemorating the day the country achieved political independence from the British in 1948. This day is celebrated all over the country through cultural performances, exquisite parades and flag-hoisting ceremonies.
