Human rights group says pressure is mounting on Sri Lanka to remove...

Feb 18, Colombo: Human Rights Campaign , a global human rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality says pressure is mounting on Sri Lanka to remove anti-LGBTQ laws as the country negotiates a preferential trade deal with the European Union. According to HRC, signing such trade agreement with the EU generally requires compliance with certain human rights conditions, such as removing laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people.

