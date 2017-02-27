Herath pays tribute to mentor Hathuru...

Herath pays tribute to mentor Hathurusingha

Sri Lanka's interim Test captain Rangana Herath paid a tribute to his mentor Chandika Hathurusingha, who invited him for Moors Sports Club when he was a 19-year-old. Herath, after a successful school career at Maliyadeva Vidyalaya, Kurunegala, joined John Keels Holdings.

Chicago, IL

