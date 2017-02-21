Google Internet Balloon Plan Snagged ...

Google Internet Balloon Plan Snagged in Sri Lanka: Minister

Google's venture to beam the internet to remote areas of the world via balloon has hit a legal snag in Sri Lanka that could see the project abandoned on the island, a minister said Thursday. "Project Loon" uses roaming balloons to beam internet coverage and planned to connect Sri Lanka's 21 million people to the web, even those in remote connectivity black spots.

