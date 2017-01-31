Global Tamil Forum condemns alleged plan to assassinate Sri Lanka's Tamil MP Ma Sumanthiran
Feb 01, Colombo: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum expressing deep shock has today condemned the recent alleged attempt to assassinate the prominent Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian M. A. Sumanthiran. "The Global Tamil Forum is deeply shocked and horrified to hear the news of a plan to assassinate Honorable Member of Parliament Mr. M.A. Sumanthiran in Jaffna," the GTF said in a statement.
