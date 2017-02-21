Global health leaders meet in Sri Lanka to discuss and reset the agenda on Migrant Health

Feb 22, Colombo: Global health leaders meet in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this week to discuss the migrant health and reset the agenda on migrant health based on the current trends of global migration. The 2nd Global Consultation on Migrant Health, jointly organized by the Government of Sri Lanka, International Organization of Migration and World Health Organization is being held from 21-23 February in Colombo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.