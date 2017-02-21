General Amnesty for Illegal Sri Lankan migrant workers in Lebanon
Feb 27, Colombo: The government of Lebanon has agreed to extend a general amnesty for the illegal Sri Lankan migrant workers in the country after the discussions held between the two governments. Sri Lankan Ambassador in Lebanon Mrs. R.K. Wijeratne Mendis under the direction of the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera, has made a special request from the Government of Lebanon to extend a general amnesty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC