General Amnesty for Illegal Sri Lankan migrant workers in Lebanon

Feb 27, Colombo:

Feb 27, Colombo: The government of Lebanon has agreed to extend a general amnesty for the illegal Sri Lankan migrant workers in the country after the discussions held between the two governments. Sri Lankan Ambassador in Lebanon Mrs. R.K. Wijeratne Mendis under the direction of the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera, has made a special request from the Government of Lebanon to extend a general amnesty.

