FSP leader Kumar Gunaratnam granted Sri Lankan citizenship
Feb 02, Colombo: Leader of the Frontline Socialist Party Kumar Gunaratnam was granted Sri Lankan citizenship, effective February 1, the Immigration and Emigration Department confirmed today. Gunaratnam, who had become an Australian citizen, was arrested in August 2015 for violation of immigration law by overstaying his 30-day tourist visa after his arrival on January 1, a week before the 2015 Presidential election and allegedly engaged in political activities to promote the Presidential candidate of his party while on a tourist visa.
