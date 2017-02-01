FSP leader Kumar Gunaratnam granted S...

FSP leader Kumar Gunaratnam granted Sri Lankan citizenship

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 02, Colombo: Leader of the Frontline Socialist Party Kumar Gunaratnam was granted Sri Lankan citizenship, effective February 1, the Immigration and Emigration Department confirmed today. Gunaratnam, who had become an Australian citizen, was arrested in August 2015 for violation of immigration law by overstaying his 30-day tourist visa after his arrival on January 1, a week before the 2015 Presidential election and allegedly engaged in political activities to promote the Presidential candidate of his party while on a tourist visa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC