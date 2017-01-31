Four Sri Lankans arrested off Tuticor...

Four Sri Lankans arrested off Tuticorin coast in India trying to smuggle heroin into Sri Lanka

Feb 01, Tuticorin: Indian customs officials have seized nearly six kilograms of heroin meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka from a boat off the coast of Tuticorin and arrested seven persons including four Sri Lankan Tamils. Acting on a tip-off that heroin was being smuggled through Tuticorin coast, a team of officials kept a close vigil from Vembar to Therespuram, on Sunday evening, according to a report by Press Trust of India.

