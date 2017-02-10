Former President says irregular appoi...

Former President says irregular appointment of HC judge threatens independence of judiciary

Feb 19, Colombo: Commenting on the controversy surrounding the recent appointment of a High Court Judge from private bar by Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said the irregular appointment threatens the independence of judiciary. In a statement issued to media, the Kurunegala district parliamentarian said judges are promoted to the upper courts through the ranks of the judicial service and the system of promotion based on seniority and merit is one of the pillars on which the independence of the judiciary rests.

