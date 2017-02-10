Former LTTE leader forms new political party17 min ago

Former LTTE leader forms new politica...

Colombo, Feb 11 A former LTTE leader in Sri Lanka today floated a new political party to press for all Tamil issues as he accused the main party representing the minority community of not doing enough for the Tamils. The Tamil United People's Front was formed with the objective of pressing for all Tamil issues, Muralitharan told reporters.

