Former Chief Minister Pillayan further remanded over Tamil MP's murder

Feb 06, Batticaloa: A Sri Lankan court today extended the remand of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham. Batticaloa Magistrate S Ganesharajah remanded the former Chief Minister and three other suspects until 20th February when the case was taken up for hearing today.

