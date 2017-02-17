Connecting Sri Lanka: EFL Express ope...

Connecting Sri Lanka: EFL Express opens second center in Galle

Feb 17, Colombo: EFL Express opened its second service center in Galle this month. With this expansion, the domestic logistics provider based in Colombo since it was founded a year ago hopes to bring its expertise to another key strategic location in the country.

