Committed campaigner and author Luckshan Abeysuriya dies aged 82
Mr Abeysuriya, who lived in Ulverston, had been suffering from cancer. He died at Furness General Hospital on January 11 and his funeral was at Barrow Crematorium last Wednesday.
