Chinese, Sri Lankan presidents exchange congratulations on anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Sri Lankan counterpart Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Sri Lanka. In his message to Sirisena, Xi pointed out that since China and Sri Lanka established diplomatic relations 60 years ago, the bilateral ties, to which he attaches great importance, have stood the test of an ever-changing international situation and achieved a healthy and smooth development.

