China 'Silk Road' project in Sri Lanka delayed amid protests over scheme, sources say

Beijing wants issues surrounding port and industrial zone scheme resolved before deal is finalised, according to sources familiar with the matter China will delay a planned US$1.1 billion investment in a port on its modern-day "Silk Road" until Sri Lanka clears legal and political obstacles to a related project, sources familiar with the talks said, piling more pressure on the island nation. Heavily indebted Sri Lanka needs the money, but payment for China's interests in Hambantota port could be delayed by several weeks or months, the sources added.

