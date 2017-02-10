Ceylon Chamber releases note on how g...

Ceylon Chamber releases note on how government can help Sri Lankan...

Feb 21, Colombo:

Feb 21, Colombo: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce recently released a document containing recommendations on helping Sri Lanka's industries prepare for trade liberalization. The policy brief titled, 'Building Resilience, Supporting Growth: Preparing the Domestic Private Sector for Trade Liberalization', provides insights on how to consider the types of firms, as well as types of impacts, in a wide-ranging liberalization effort, and puts forward 11 specific suggestions on support measures.

Chicago, IL

