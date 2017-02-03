Canada launches second Regional Young...

Canada launches second Regional Young Women Leaders Dialogue in Sri Lanka

Feb 06, Colombo: The High Commissioner of Canada to Sri Lanka and Ambassador to Maldives, Shelley Whiting, today launched the second Regional Young Women Leaders Dialogue in Colombo under this year's theme "Young Women Leaders as Agents of Change." The dialogue brings young women leaders from Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka together for a four-day series of meetings and discussions on the role of women and youth as agents of change in Colombo and Delhi from February 6 -10, 2017.

Chicago, IL

