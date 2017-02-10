British Council in Sri Lanka connects...

British Council in Sri Lanka connects classrooms for 21st century teaching skills

Feb 20, Colombo: The British Council in Sri Lanka hosted media and guests at an event to celebrate UK-Sri Lanka Partnership Dialogue under the theme of 'Responsible Education for the 21st Century.' The event was held at the Mahaweli Reach Hotel in Kandy on Thursday 16 February.

Chicago, IL

