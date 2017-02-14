Bank of Ceylon, MasterCard team up to...

Bank of Ceylon, MasterCard team up to enable faster payment innovation

Feb 15, Colombo: Bank of Ceylon announced that it will be strengthening its longstanding partnership with MasterCard, enabling it to tap into MasterCard's global technology and expertise to bring payment innovation to Sri Lanka faster. The Bank aims to roll out safer, smarter, and more innovative payment options by connecting to MasterCard Integrated - a back-end technology platform from MasterCard that enables payments made by any branded product.

