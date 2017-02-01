Bangladesh Coast Guard ship, Indonesian Naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka

Feb 03, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, welcomed a Bangladesh Coast Guard ship and an Indonesian Naval ship arrived in Sri Lankan ports. Commanding Officer of CGS Tajuddin, Captain Mohammad Hasan Tarikue called on the Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Travis Sinniah at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters and engaged in a cordial discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.