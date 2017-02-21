At global UN consultation, health leaders underline need for action on migrant health

Sri Lankan government, WHO and IOM representatives at the closing ceremony of the second Global Consultation on Migrant Health. Photo: IOM 24 February 2017 – Against the backdrop of health systems struggling to adapt to the growing needs of migrants around the world, health leaders from over forty countries, meeting at a United Nations consultation underscored the call for international collaboration to improve the health and well-being of migrants and their families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.