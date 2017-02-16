Ashwin, Jadeja shine as India crush Bangladesh

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed four wickets each as India crushed Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test and stretch the team's unbeaten streak to 19 matches, in Hyderabad, on Monday. Chasing a daunting target of 459, Bangladesh were bowled out for 250 in 100.3 overs in the post-lunch session on Day 5 after the visitors were set a massive 459 for victory.

