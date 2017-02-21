Aitken Spence reaffirms support to CA...

Aitken Spence reaffirms support to CA Sri Lanka with Lead Sponsorship

1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 23, Colombo: Leading blue chip conglomerate, Aitken Spence PLC has once again reaffirmed its support to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka with yet another lead sponsorship. The sponsorship cheque was recently handed over to CA Sri Lanka President Mr. Lasantha Wickremasinghe by Aitken Spence's Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. J M S Brito.

