Adam Voges announces retirement from international cricket2 min ago
Melbourne [Australia], Feb. 14 : Out of favour Australian batsman Adam Voges has indicated of calling curtains to his international career . Voges, who will lead the Prime Minister's XI against the visiting Sri Lankans in Canberra from tomorrow, said it would be his last game against an international team.
