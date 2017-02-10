A soldier's account of the Sri Lanka war

A soldier's account of the Sri Lanka war

Title: Road to Nandikadal: True Story of Defeating Tamil Tigers; Author: Major General Kamal Gunaratne; Publisher: Not given; Distributed by: Vijitha Yapa Bookshop, Colombo; Pages: 741; Price: Rs 2,500 This is a dense yet gripping account by a decorated Sri Lankan military officer who was in the thick of it all in the long and bloody war that led to the decimation of the LTTE. Major General Kamal Gunaratne is no ordinary soldier.

