A great leap has to be taken to achieve development - Sri Lankan PM

Feb 01, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that a great leap has to be taken to carry forward the country and a massive development will have to be achieved in the country if the unemployment issue of the young men and women was to be solved, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister has said. Speaking at an event held to launch the construction work of the second Stage of the Central Expressway on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said his target is to take development to everyone in every corner of the country.

