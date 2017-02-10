3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abd...

3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abducting journalist

" Sri Lanka police have arrested an army officer and two soldiers over the abduction and assault on a prominent journalist nine years ago. Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody says the suspects were arrested on Saturday for their role in the abduction and assault on Keith Noyahr in 2008.

Chicago, IL

