3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abducting journalist
" Sri Lanka police have arrested an army officer and two soldiers over the abduction and assault on a prominent journalist nine years ago. Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody says the suspects were arrested on Saturday for their role in the abduction and assault on Keith Noyahr in 2008.
