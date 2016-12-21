Year of Many Challenges and Hopes for...

Year of Many Challenges and Hopes for Tamils in the Island of Sri...

It is with great pleasure that I, on behalf of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam , convey my New Year Greetings to all the Tamil people. Let us welcome 2017 with the fond hope that the blossoming New Year would present the Tamil people with favorable opportunities in their fight for the right to self-determination! The year gone by, 2016, has shown glimpses of some likely changes in the international world order.

Chicago, IL

